Argentina's Tomas Lavanini slapped with four-match ban for hit on Owen Farrell

Associated Press
Lock Tomas Lavanini will miss Argentina's last Pool C match against the United States as expected after receiving a four-match suspension following the disciplinary hearing for his red card against England.

Lavanini admitted his shoulder-led charge into the neck of flyhalf Owen Farrell at Tokyo Stadium was a red card offence, and the second red card of his Test career didn't warrant a 50 per cent discount from a six-game sanction.

The panel suspended him for the US match, and three matches for his Northampton club in the English Premiership on October 12, 19, and 27.

Tomas Lavanini made an early exit from the Pumas' do-or-die World Cup Test for his hit on Owen Farrell. Source: Spark Sport RWC
