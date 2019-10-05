Argentina's Tomas Lavanini slapped with four-match ban for hit on Owen Farrell

Lock Tomas Lavanini will miss Argentina's last Pool C match against the United States as expected after receiving a four-match suspension following the disciplinary hearing for his red card against England.

Lavanini admitted his shoulder-led charge into the neck of flyhalf Owen Farrell at Tokyo Stadium was a red card offence, and the second red card of his Test career didn't warrant a 50 per cent discount from a six-game sanction.