Argentina thrash Tonga to secure first win of 2019 Rugby World Cup

Three tries from hooker Julian Montoya helped Argentina to a bonus-point 28-12 win over Tonga in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool C game.

Argentina led 28-0, with left winger Santiago Carreras getting the other try and flyhalf Benjamin Urdapilleta converting them all as a rout looked on the cards.

But Tonga hit back with two fine tries from fullback Telusa Veainu, who looked sharp on his return from a nagging foot injury.

Argentina lost its opening game to France and plays group leader England next Saturday, while Tonga faces France the following day.