Argentina thrash Tonga to secure first win of 2019 Rugby World Cup

Associated Press
Three tries from hooker Julian Montoya helped Argentina to a bonus-point 28-12 win over Tonga in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool C game.

Argentina led 28-0, with left winger Santiago Carreras getting the other try and flyhalf Benjamin Urdapilleta converting them all as a rout looked on the cards.

But Tonga hit back with two fine tries from fullback Telusa Veainu, who looked sharp on his return from a nagging foot injury.

Julian Montoya struck three times in the first 40 minutes in Higashiosaka.

Argentina lost its opening game to France and plays group leader England next Saturday, while Tonga faces France the following day.

This was a comfortable win for the Pumas, but the way Tonga got back into the game and pushed hard for a third try late on might concern Argentina coach Mario Ledesma.

The Pumas proved too good, taking a 28-12 victory in Higashiosaka.
