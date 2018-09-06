TODAY |

Argentina name side laced with 13 Jaguares to face All Blacks

AAP
More From
Rugby

Familiarity won't be a problem for Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener against the All Blacks after coach Mario Ledesma named a team comprised almost entirely of Jaguares players.

Thirteen members of the starting XV for the Test in Buenos Aires on Sunday started for the Jaguares in the final of the Super Rugby two weeks earlier. The reserves bench is comprised entirely of Jaguares.

Ledesma is banking on the same chemistry at international level after the Jaguares exceeded all expectations by making a maiden final appearance, losing to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The only changes to a team captained by world-class flanker Pablo Matera are the introduction of two experienced European-based stars.

Stade Francais playmaker Nicolas Sanchez will start at five-eighth while Saracens prop Juan Figallo is on the tighthead side.

The two affected Jaguares players, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and Santiago Medrano, are both on the bench.

Ledesma has resisted any urge to reinstate powerhouse No.8 Facundo Isa, who has returned to the Pumas squad after having played his last Test in 2016 before heading to French club Toulon.

PUMAS: 15. Emiliano Boffelli, 14. Matias Moroni, 13. Matias Orlando, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Ramiro Moyano, 10. Nicolas Sanchez, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 8. Javier Ortega Desio, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Pablo Matera (c), 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Juan Figallo, 2. Agustin Creevy, 1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Reserves: 16. Julian Montoya, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Santiago Medrano, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Tomas Lezana, 21. Felipe Ezcurra, 22. Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23. Joaquin Tuculet.

The Pumas celebrate scoring the opening try during Round 3 of the Rugby Championship - New Zealand All Blacks v Argentina Pumas. FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday 10 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.Photosport.nz
The Pumas celebrate scoring Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
2
The star New Zealand shooter had the chance to snatch a draw after a brilliant comeback from the Ferns but she missed the shot.
Folau misses last-second shot as Silver Ferns lose one-goal thriller to Australia at Netball World Cup
3
Singh came off the bench at halftime for Bayern's first team.
Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal
4
Brad Thorn grilled James O'Connor before allowing him to sign with Reds - 'We were pretty direct'
5
Michael Cheika and Stephen Larkham
Michael Cheika to quit if Wallabies don't win Rugby World Cup: 'Put myself on the line'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Bryn Hall of the Crusaders breaks away to score a try. Crusaders vs. Blues. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 25 May 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Māori All Blacks name same 23, Fiji make 10 changes for second Test
The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year.

Ardie Savea and Sam Cane to start together in All Blacks' side to face Argentina
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.

The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out

'No disrespect to Australia' - Springboks deny underestimating Wallabies with weakened side