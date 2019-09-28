TODAY |

Argentina hooker bags first half hat-trick in World Cup rout against Tonga

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Hooker Julian Montoya scored a hat trick of tries to help Argentina lead Tonga 28-7 at halftime in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool C game.

Selected ahead of former captain Agustin Creevy, Montoya opened the scoring with a try in the right corner.

Approaching the midway point he had his second of the game, when Tonga's pack was easily pushed back and he went over for another converted score.

Coach Mario Ledesma's selection changes worked, with left winger Santiago Carreras intercepting a sloppy Tonga pass and running clear for the third try for 21-0 after 21 minutes.

Poor Tonga defending enabled Montoya enough space to push his hulking frame over the line for the bonus-point fourth try — and with not even 30 minutes played.

The Tongans rallied late in the half with their first try of the tournament and went within inches of scoring again in the last seconds before the break.

Despite a much improved second half from Tonga, Argentina would still take the victory 28-12 for their first win of this year's World Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Julian Montoya struck three times in the first 40 minutes in Higashiosaka. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'These are the guys you grow up watching' - starstruck Canada out to impress against All Blacks
2
Argentina thrash Tonga to secure first win of 2019 Rugby World Cup
3
Kiwi teen Eddie Osei-Nketia cruelly misses out on World Athletics Champs 100m semi-final
4
Bay of Plenty hold off second half comeback for huge win over Hawke's Bay
5
'Putting my family first' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Kiwis internationals
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Rugby World Cup: How to be a good tourist in Japan
00:40

USA's John Quill handed three match ban after red card against England
00:30

David Havili slices through Auckland as Tasman keep perfect season alive
00:22

Michael Cheika perplexed by Reece Hodge ban: 'We're not going to let them get to us'