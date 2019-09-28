Argentina hooker bags first half hat-trick in World Cup rout against Tonga

Hooker Julian Montoya scored a hat trick of tries to help Argentina lead Tonga 28-7 at halftime in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool C game.

Selected ahead of former captain Agustin Creevy, Montoya opened the scoring with a try in the right corner.

Approaching the midway point he had his second of the game, when Tonga's pack was easily pushed back and he went over for another converted score.

Coach Mario Ledesma's selection changes worked, with left winger Santiago Carreras intercepting a sloppy Tonga pass and running clear for the third try for 21-0 after 21 minutes.

Poor Tonga defending enabled Montoya enough space to push his hulking frame over the line for the bonus-point fourth try — and with not even 30 minutes played.

The Tongans rallied late in the half with their first try of the tournament and went within inches of scoring again in the last seconds before the break.