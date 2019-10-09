Argentina fullback annihilated in huge tackle during World Cup win over USA

Argentina's Joaquin Tuculet will be glad his side are now out of this year's Rugby World Cup, flattened by easily the best tackle of the tournament in his side's 47-17 win.

Midway through the second half of the dead rubber between the Pumas and the Eagles in Kumagaya, Tuculet was on the receiving end of a delicate inside pass from replacement halfback Gonzalo Bertranou.

With two tries already to his name, Tuculet would have had his mind on completing a hat-trick, only to be clobbered by Ben Landry with a textbook hit.