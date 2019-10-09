Argentina exit Rugby World Cup with huge victory over USA

Argentina reaffirmed their supremacy in the Americas, completed their Rugby World Cup campaign by beating the United States 47-17 in Kumagaya.

The first team to finish pool play, the Pumas fell short of a fourth consecutive quarter-final berth but will head home with a consolation automatic qualification for the 2023 tournament in France by finishing third in Pool C in Japan.

They hadn't met the United States in 16 years, when the Pumas won 42-8 in Buenos Aires, and eclipsed that record scoring seven tries to three.

Both forward packs cancelled each other out in Kumagaya, but the Pumas backs were too slick, especially centres Jeronimo de la Fuente and Juan Cruz Mallia.

On a perfect stage — sunny, warm conditions in a stadium filled out with cheering, flag-waving kids from local schools — both teams seemed to agree the day was too good to waste and decided to entertain.