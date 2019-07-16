Argentina will bring 'physical, expansive flair' to Test, Angus Ta'avao says

The All Blacks know the exact challenge they're in for this weekend when they face Argentina in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

Coming off an impressive Super Rugby season where they reached the final, many Jaguares players have now turned their attention to playing for the Pumas for Sunday morning's match.

All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao says the flair and physicality displayed by the Jaguares is expected in the Buenos Aires Test.

"They're a really physical side," Ta'avao said.

"They tackle really well, they defend really well and they put you under pressure and you flip that on the other side. The way they attack is exciting, it's expansive."

Ta'avao added Argentina weren't afraid to try new options either.