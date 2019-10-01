TODAY |

Ardie Savea to wear goggles to protect eyesight for All Blacks clash with Canada

Ardie Savea will be sporting a new look in tomorrow night's Rugby World Cup encounter with Canada, with the All Blacks loose forward to wear protective goggles.

Savea, 25, will  use the protective goggles in Oita tomorrow night, due to a condition that's seen vision deteriorate in his left eye.

The goggles have been approved by World Rugby, designed to be safe for both the player wearing them, as well as any opposition attempting to make a tackle.

Savea has been wearing the goggles during the All Blacks' training in Beppu this week, confident that his ability will not be hampered.

"A couple of years ago I realised I had bad vision in my left eye," Savea says.

"Everything's kind of blurry. I told All Blacks Doctor Tony Page that it was getting worse and now we're doing something about it.

"Doc notified me that World Rugby had some goggles that were approved and everyone has been really supportive. In terms of vision and seeing, it's pretty sweet, and it's now just a matter of getting used to them.

"I've got my little girl and hopefully future kids and a bigger family, so I want to be able to see. I'm just thinking of the bigger picture and trying to protect my eyes."

The All Blacks' flanker will make use of the new equipment against Canada. Source: All Blacks
