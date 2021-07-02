Ardie Savea taking return from knee injury 'day by day'

Injured All Black Ardie Savea says there's no timeline on when he'll return to the field as he continues rehabilitation on the serious knee injury he sustained earlier this year.

Savea missed most of the Super Rugby action this year after hurting his left knee and despite a brief return with the Hurricanes towards the end of the trans-Tasman competition, left the field again in pain during his club's final game against the Reds.

While hanging out with fans at the All Blacks Experience in Auckland today, Savea told 1 NEWS there's no rush for him to return.

"I'm not even thinking about a week ahead - I'm just thinking about day by day," Savea said.

"I'm working with the physio and seeing how the knee is so I'm not too sure.

"We're not putting a time on it, we're just going off a feel thing."

Ardie Savea clutches his knee during the Hurricanes game against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

Savea said it's feeling decent currently but there's still work to do.

"We'll just have to wait and see."

Savea joins regular captain Sam Cane in the All Blacks' loose forwards injury ward at the moment, meaning a new-looking trio has been given a chance by Ian Foster this weekend against Tonga.