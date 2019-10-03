TODAY |

Ardie Savea sports new goggles, before losing them in first tackle

Despite the fuss made over Ardie Savea's new goggles heading into last night's Rugby World Cup clash against Canada, the All Blacks' flanker's new look hardly survived one tackle.

With Savea sporting the new equipment to protect his vision after revealing a condition in his left eye the googles came loose in a tackle.

Savea sported a pair of protective eye goggles against Canada in Oita. Source: 1 NEWS

Contact with Taylor Paris saw the goggles on the floor, before Savea readjusted, and finished the match.

Savea's older brother Julian was quick to poke fun at his younger sibling, taking to Twitter for an easy shot.

"3D glasses making a comeback," he joked.

Savea's goggles also received mixed reviews from his teammates, with Rieko Ioane even comparing him to Marvel superhero, Falcon.

The All Blacks' flanker is protecting his eyesight at the World Cup in Japan. Source: Spark Sport RWC
