Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes

Despite the fuss made over Ardie Savea's new goggles heading into last night's Rugby World Cup clash against Canada, the All Blacks' flanker didn't wear the eyewear for the whole time he was on the field.

Earlier this week Savea revealed he sufferers from an eye condition and he would wear the goggles to protect his sight.

Savea was pictured by broadcast cameras throwing his goggles to the side in the 72nd minute, before having them on again less than two minutes later.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In contact with Canada's Paris Taylor in the 73rd minute of the match Savea was not wearing the goggles, with Spark Sport commentator Scotty Stevenson remarking, "he's lost the goggles already".Savea had come on to field less than three minutes before.

Meanwhile Savea's older brother Julian was quick to poke fun at his younger sibling, taking to Twitter for an easy shot.

"3D glasses making a comeback," he joked.