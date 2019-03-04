TODAY |

Ardie Savea slams rugby's World League, saying it's 'shutting out our Pacific brothers'

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Hurricanes

All Blacks and Hurricanes star Ardie Savea has added his name to the list of those against World Rugby's proposed "League of Nations" concept, standing up for the Pacific islands that would be shut out of the global game.

With last week's proposal revealed to have a 12-team tournament with the All Blacks alongside the likes of the USA and the European nations, criticism has been quick to fly in World Rugby's direction, with the Pacific Island nations not featuring in any plans.

Speaking at Hurricanes training today though, Savea was staunch in his condemnation of the proposal, and the impact it could have on the global game.

"I've just seen brief stuff on it," he began.

"To be honest, [I'm] not a fan - plain and simple.

"Player workload, and shutting out our Pacific brothers, it's not for me."

Savea isn't alone in his criticism, with the likes of All Blacks captain Kieran Read also against the idea.

The Hurricanes star is the latest to come out against the proposed concept. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
2
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
3
The hosts proved to good for Samoa, coming away 27-0 winners.
USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings
4
The Kiwi fighter strolled to victory in Ohio.
Junior Fa dominates Newfel Ouatah for first round knockout win
5
NZ-born Wallaroos skipper Liz Patu is in hot water over the allegations stemming from a Super W match.
Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:54
Nichol said the competition isn't in the best interest of international rugby.

World Rugby calls emergency meeting to address backlash of proposed global league
Dan Carter of Racing 92 injured goes out during the French Top 14 match between Lyon OU and Racing 92 at Stade Gerland on January 28, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport) (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Dan Carter's return to French rugby cancelled after failing fitness test for Racing 92
Mike Tamoaieta during a Blues training session ahead of their first match of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Blues HQ, Alexandra Park, Auckland. New Zealand. 19 February 2018. Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

'We tried to leave the emotion out' - Blues refuse to blame Jaguares loss on Mike Tamoaieta passing
00:15
The Japanese club grinded out a 30-15 upset victory in Hamilton.

'We knew we could do it' - Sunwolves win over Chiefs fuels Japan's rugby ambitions