Ardie Savea slams rugby's World League, saying it's 'shutting out our Pacific brothers'

All Blacks and Hurricanes star Ardie Savea has added his name to the list of those against World Rugby's proposed "League of Nations" concept, standing up for the Pacific islands that would be shut out of the global game.

With last week's proposal revealed to have a 12-team tournament with the All Blacks alongside the likes of the USA and the European nations, criticism has been quick to fly in World Rugby's direction, with the Pacific Island nations not featuring in any plans.

Speaking at Hurricanes training today though, Savea was staunch in his condemnation of the proposal, and the impact it could have on the global game.

"I've just seen brief stuff on it," he began.

"To be honest, [I'm] not a fan - plain and simple.

"Player workload, and shutting out our Pacific brothers, it's not for me."