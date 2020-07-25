TODAY |

Ardie Savea sends Crusaders halfback flying with huge bump off

Source:  1 NEWS

Ardie Savea left Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall on the deck, coming up with a huge bump off in the Hurricanes' 34-32 victory in Christchurch.

Bryn Hall stood no chance against the Hurricanes' star. Source: SKY

As the Hurricanes packed down a scrum in the opening minutes of the match at Orangetheory Stadium, Savea ran the ball from number eight, despite the Hurricanes being in their own 22.

Despite being the Crusaders' smallest man, Hall found himself with the task of stopping the rampaging Savea.

However, things wouldn't go to plan for Hall, sent flying with a massive effort from Savea.

Hurricanes stun Crusaders to end Christchurch unbeaten run

To his credit though, Hall got to his feet straight away, playing on unaffected until being substituted in the second half.

The Hurricanes would go on to seal a dramatic victory, ending the Crusaders' run of 36 home matches without defeat, not losing in front of their own fans since 2016.

