Ardie Savea-Sam Cane combination a possibility for All Blacks, says Steve Hansen

The All Blacks could field a seven-eight combination of Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, coach Steve Hansen has hinted, with the pair both showing impressive form in Super Rugby.

With Savea currently impressing at both seven and eight for the Hurricanes, and Cane's return to the Chiefs leading to an upswing in form, the All Blacks selectors will be scratching their heads as to who fills the openside flanker role come the Rugby Championship, and heading into the Rugby World Cup.

Asked as to whether Cane and Savea could potentially find themselves occupying both flanker roles, Hansen ruled out a six-seven combination, but didn't rule out the pair playing at the same time.

"There's no chance of Sammy and Ardie playing six and seven, no," Hansen said.

"There might be a chance of them playing seven and eight."