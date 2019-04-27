Ardie Savea returns as Hurricanes name side to face Blues

Ardie Savea will make his return to action against the Blues this weekend, named on the bench for the Hurricanes' Super Rugby Aotearoa opener.

The Hurricanes celebrate Ardie Savea's try against the Chiefs Source: Photosport

Savea, 26, was feared to be out for the entire Super Rugby season after needing knee surgery at the end of 2019. However, the Covid-19 sporting shutdown has bought the New Zealand Rugby player of the year enough time to recover for the new competition.

The loose forward will start on the bench, capable of covering any of the starting trio of Reed Prinsep, Du'Plessis Kirifi and Gareth Evans.

Chase Tiatia starts at fullback, with Jordie Barrett out the reunion clash with brother Beauden with a shoulder injury.

Jackson Garden-Bachop starts in the number 10 jersey, however there is no specialist first-five cover on the bench, potentially paving the way for TJ Perenara to fill in.

Perenara co-captains the side alongside Dane Coles, as the Hurricanes look to avenge their 24-15 loss to the Blues from earlier this year.

The Hurricanes travel to face the Blues at Eden Park on Sunday afternoon.

Hurricanes: 15. Chase Tiatia, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.