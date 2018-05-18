Ardie Savea 'a real outside chance' to play for Hurricanes in semi-final against Crusaders

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is recuperating rapidly and could make a surprise appearance for the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby semi-final against the Crusaders.



Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes against the Reds Source: Photosport

The Kiwi rivals are hoping to welcome one Test player back each for Saturday's match in Christchurch, with Crusaders prop Joe Moody close to a return.



While Moody's return from a recent knee injury was widely anticipated, the Hurricanes had been preparing to be without dynamic openside Savea.



The 24-year-old hasn't played since suffering a high ankle sprain on All Blacks duty against France a month ago and there was some suggestion his Super Rugby season was prematurely over.



However, he went through a series of drills on Monday and could be in line to return in place of Gareth Evans, who was superb playing out of position in the 32-31 quarter-final win over the Chiefs.



Assistant coach Jason Holland said Savea is still to prove his readiness.



"He's a real outside chance (and) he's ticking away at the boxes he needs to tick," Holland told journalists.



Both teams came through the first round of the finals relatively unscathed.

