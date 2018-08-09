 

Ardie Savea 'pain free' and 'raring to go' for All Blacks' game of three halves

1 NEWS
All Blacks and Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea says he's ready to go for the start of the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, having missed the end of the Super Rugby season with injury.

Savea, 24, was an absentee for the Hurricanes' season finale, suffering an ankle sprain in the June series against France.

Speaking in Christchurch ahead of the All Blacks' game of three halves tomorrow night, Savea revealed his recovery was on track.

"(I'm) just slowly getting back," he said.

"Gutted not making that semi-final. I think I'm raring to go.

"Hopefully (I'll) get a good run tomorrow night.

"I've done a few hit outs, but (there's) nothing like game intensity.

"I'm pain free, but ask me after the game tomorrow."

The flanker missed the end of the Super Rugby season with injury Source: 1 NEWS
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 26: Portia Woodman of the Black Ferns runs into a tackle during the International Test match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and Australia Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium on October 26, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Simon Watts/Getty Images)

Australia throw hat in the ring to host women's Rugby World Cup 2021

Taranaki announce signing of ex-All Black Brendon Leonard for Mitre 10 Cup

Former All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brendon Leonard will return to New Zealand for the upcoming Mitre 10 Cup season, signing with Taranaki.

Leonard, 33, returns to New Zealand having spent the past five years in Europe with Italian side Zebre, and Welsh giants Ospreys.

The nimble halfback played 13 Tests for the All Blacks, as well as 73 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs.

"To sign someone of Brendon's calibre is exciting, he brings a great wealth of rugby knowledge to the team and will complement our two young half backs," coach Willie Rickards said.

Taranaki begin their Mitre 10 Cup campaign against Bay of Plenty in Rotorua on August 18.

Brendon Leonard
Brendon Leonard Source: Photosport
Rugby Australia confident of good turnout for Bledisloe Cup opener despite ticket sales suggesting record low crowd possible

Rugby Australia aren't panicking over low ticket sales for next week's first Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney, with over 15,000 seats still available for the series opener.

New Zealand have held the famous trophy since 2003. Source: 1 NEWS

With last year's record low turnout of 54,846, the August 18 Bledisloe opener is threatening once again to be played out in front of empty seats, with the Australian public's interest in rugby union apparently at an all time low following poor results from the Wallabies and the Australian Super Rugby contingent.

As of Monday this week, just over 45,000 tickets had been sold for the clash, leaving little time to sell 10,000 more to avoid another record low crowd,

However, Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says she believes that there is no cause for alarm just yet, with attendance internally estimated at around 60,000 for next week's clash.

'As enjoyable as the win was, the disappointment of not winning the cup still resonates for me,' he said. Source: 1 NEWS

"North of 55,000, so 58-60,000 is where we think we'll get to," Castle told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It will mean that ANZ Stadium at 60,000 will feel really full."

Last year's 54-34 loss to the All Blacks saw the lowest crowd numbers in the professional era in Australia, compared to the record 109,000 turnout in Sydney back in July 2000.

The reduced number of Super Rugby teams in Australia has the Wallabies in better shape for the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks coach has said. Source: 1 NEWS

The 2012 Sydney Test had 80,000 fans in attendance, while 2015 gad over 73,000 through the gates.

Kieran Read calls for calm after the Wallaby fightback Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship match, Australia Wallabies vs New Zealand All Blacks, Sydney, Australia. Saturday 19 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.co.nz
All Blacks skipper Kieran Read talks to his teammates during a Test against the Wallabies. Source: Photosport
