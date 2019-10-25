TODAY |

Ardie Savea the only All Black in World Rugby's player of the year nominations

Ardie Savea is the only All Black on the shortlist for World Rugby's player of the year award, following an outstanding season for club and country.

After a strong season for the Hurricanes at Super Rugby level, Savea has carried his form into the Test arena, adapting to the role of the All Blacks' first choice in the number six jersey. 

"With the ability to play anywhere across the back-row, Savea has been at his rampaging best in 2019, starting eight of the 10 tests played by New Zealand and coming off the bench against Canada in the RWC 2019 pool stage," World Rugby's nomination said.

Savea spent some time playing K-Ci and JoJo’s 'All My Life' before tomorrow’s semi-final. Source: 1 NEWS

"His work-rate is such that you would be forgiven for thinking there was more than one Savea on the pitch at times, turning over ball at the breakdown, charging at the defence or popping up in a flowing attack."

Savea is joined by World Cup finalists Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe and Tom Curry, alongside Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, while the USA's Joe Taufete'e is a surprise inclusion.

Savea said the breakdown was a key area of the quarter-final which meant there was plenty of work to do. Source: 1 NEWS

In the women's category, Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge has the chance to add to her New Zealand player of the year award won in 2018, again the only Kiwi in her category.

The annual World Rugby Awards are held on Sunday in Tokyo, following Saturday night's World Cup final between England and the Springboks.

This remarkable young woman, from a tiny town in Taranaki, is breaking glass ceilings, and keeping her feet on the ground. Source: Sunday

Player of the year nominees"

Men: Ardie Savea (NZ), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), Tom Curry (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Joe Taufete'e (USA)

The 2018 players of the year is looking forward to the women’s super series, and introducing eight new caps to the team. Source: 1 NEWS

Women: Kendra Cocksedge (NZ), Sarah Bern, Katy Daley-Mclean, Emily Scarratt (England), Pauline Bourdon (France).

Savea has been wearing goggles to protect an issue with his left eye. Source: 1 NEWS
