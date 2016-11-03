TODAY |

Ardie Savea offers free All Blacks tickets to couple who fell victim to online ticket scam

Ardie Savea has come to the rescue of two All Blacks fans scammed out of nearly $800, offering free tickets to this weekend's clash against the Springboks in Wellington.

Daria Romanos and her partner Zac were left $790 out of pocket after purchasing four fraudulent tickets for Saturday's clash at Westpac Stadium via Viagogo.

While the couple were refunded by their bank, the fraudulent tickets were cancelled by Ticketek, leaving them without a chance to attend Saturday's clash.

However, contacting the couple on Instagram, Savea offered complimentary tickets, 

"Hey guys, just popped through Stuff and saw you and Zac got done with your tickets," Savea wrote.

"Was reaching out of [sic] if you still had flights to come. That I have two tickets for you and Zac if you guys wanna come still."

It wasn't to be though, with Romanos purchasing tickets through a friend.

"We got what we wanted which was our money refunded and even a shout-out from Ardie himself," Daria Romanos told Stuff.

NZR and Ticketek last week cancelled 700 fraudulent tickets for Saturday night's clash.

Ardie Savea of the All Blacks scores a try during the Rugby Championship match, All Blacks v South Africa, AMI Stadium, Christchurch. Source: Photosport
