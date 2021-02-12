Ardie Savea named Hurricanes captain — 'This is a time to step up'

Ardie Savea has been named as captain of the Hurricanes for the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The explosive loose forward succeeds All Blacks teammates Dane Coles and TJ Perenara, who shared the leadership duties in 2020.

Savea says he is honoured to have the opportunity to lead.

"This is getting out of my comfort zone, but I feel like this is a time to step up and I've got a lot of great leaders beside me, as well as Colesy, who I've been observing. He's a man of action, which is what I'm big on too," Savea said.

"I'm also big on connection and family, which are part of our values. We've got great leaders who can lead on and off the field, so for me, it's about bringing each individual's strengths out."

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland expects Savea to lead by his actions.

"Ardie has been an integral part of our club for a long time and has the complete respect of everyone," Holland said.

"He has played a major part in leading this team in his own way for the last few years and the boys will be desperate to follow him in the way they have followed Colesy and TJ in recent years."