TODAY |

Ardie Savea to miss most of Super Rugby season for Hurricanes due to knee injury

Source:  1 NEWS

A disappointing off-season for the Hurricanes has become a whole lot worse with Ardie Savea injured.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Canes will be without Savea for most of 2020 Super Rugby season with the flanker needing knee surgery.

Savea said on social media he needs the operation after hurting himself during the All Blacks World Cup semi-final loss to England.

"Pretty gutted when I found out even though I thought I'd be sweet if something like this happened," Savea wrote on Instagram.

With his recovery expected to last between five to six months, Savea may only return if the Hurricanes make the Super Rugby playoffs.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach under Ian Foster
2
Black Caps strike as crazy run out dismisses England century maker
3
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
4
'A really special place in my heart' – Warren Gatland given hero's farewell in Cardiff
5
Ian Foster almost certain to become All Blacks' coach, says former NZR boss
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Wales hold off Barbarians to win Wayne Pivac's first game in charge
02:18

Wales' new Kiwi coach ready to follow in Warren Gatland's footsteps

Latrell Mitchell weighing up rugby union switch - report
01:09

'I owe them a lot' - Tony Brown reveals why he chose Japan over All Blacks