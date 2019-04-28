Ardie Savea to miss most of Super Rugby season for Hurricanes due to knee injury

A disappointing off-season for the Hurricanes has become a whole lot worse with Ardie Savea injured.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Canes will be without Savea for most of 2020 Super Rugby season with the flanker needing knee surgery.

Savea said on social media he needs the operation after hurting himself during the All Blacks World Cup semi-final loss to England.

"Pretty gutted when I found out even though I thought I'd be sweet if something like this happened," Savea wrote on Instagram.