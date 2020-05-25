TODAY |

Ardie Savea in the mix as Hurricanes hit rainy training paddock

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea was a sight for sore eyes at Hurricanes training in Wellington today, back on the park after a knee injury to end 2019.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks flanker is on the mend from a knee injury. Source: 1 NEWS

Savea, 26, was initially at risk of missing the entire 2020 Super Rugby season, having injured his knee in the Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to England.

Surgery initially had Savea slated to miss five to six months, however the All Blacks star was said to be on track for an early return.

However, Covid-19 putting a stop to rugby and sport around the globe altogether has given Savea time to appear for the Hurricanes this season, with the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Speaking via Zoom today, assistant coach Chris Gibbes updated where Savea is at in his recovery timeline.

"Ardie's working his way back," Gibbes said.

"Again, he's still not 100 per cent where he needs to be, but he's in pretty good form."

Savea will pushing to be in contention for the Hurricanes' first match of Super Rugby Aotearoa, opening their campaign away to the Blues on June 14.

Rugby
Hurricanes
