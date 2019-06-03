TODAY |

Ardie Savea 'has to be on the field' - Justin Marshall on All Blacks' loose forward conundrum

Ardie Savea has to be the first name on the All Blacks' team sheet to take on the Wallabies in Perth this weekend, according to former Test halfback turned commentator Justin Marshall.

Arguably the best player in Super Rugby this year, Savea's position within the All Blacks heading into the World Cup is under somewhat of a cloud, competing with Sam Cane for minutes as the first choice openside flanker.

Appearing on Fox Sports' rugby podcast, Marshall spoke about the dilemma facing All Blacks selectors, forced to shuffle their hand to fit both Savea and Cane into the same side.

"The metres he's making through the middle are incredibly important to breaking down that aggressive defence because it gravitates players in towards [the] ruck and narrows them up.

"You need a strong ball carrier. They definitely have to have him on the field and that puts pressure on the other two players in the loose forwards who then have to complement him."

Another option could see Savea shift to number eight with Cane at seven, as seen in the Rugby Championship opening Test against Argentina. However, that could force captain Kieran Read out of the side - an unlikely prospect in such a big year.

Marshall, though, suggested that Read move into the blindside flanker role, allowing for all three to start as a loose forward trio.

"That's a bit of a dynamic they have to work out because they lose a little of lineout superiority if they don't have a genuine jumper at 6. Sam Cane and Ardie Savea aren't really that.

"But they've got to work their way through it. For me, Ardie Savea simply has to be on the field."

The All Blacks' team to face the Wallabies in Perth will be named tomorrow, the two sides facing off on Saturday night NZT.

The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year. Source: 1 NEWS
