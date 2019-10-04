TODAY |

Ardie Savea to continue with goggles in start against Namibia

Despite a testing start to Ardie Savea's new life playing with protective goggles, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the loose forward is sticking with eyewear.

Savea donned the goggles for the first time in the All Blacks' 63-0 win over Canada on Tuesday night but less than two minutes after entering the game off the bench, the 25-year-old was seen discarding them during play. He put them on again minutes later.

The All Blacks' flanker is protecting his eyesight at the World Cup in Japan.

Hansen said there's no issues, though.

"He knows he can play without them until he can put them back on," Hansen said.

"But he found them pretty good to play in."

The All Blacks coach named Savea to start against Namibia on Sunday, meaning the loose forward will get plenty more time to get used to the new accessory in a playing environment.

"It's a brave thing that he's doing, I think," Hansen said.

"Hopefully it encourages other people with eyesight problems to do the same thing."

Savea opted for the goggles as a precautionary method after revealing his sight was deteriorating in his left eye on Tuesday.

In May this year, World Rugby approved the use of the goggles at all levels of rugby to allow those who are visually impaired to play the game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Steve Hansen said despite Savea ripping off the protective eyewear against Canada, the backrower found them comfortable.
