Ardie Savea, Charmaine McMenamin voted top NZ rugby players by peers

Ardie Savea and Charmaine McMenamin have been named the top international New Zealand rugby players in 2019 by their peers.

The loose forwards earned the awards after coming out on top of their respective New Zealand Rugby Players Association polls.

Savea beat out fellow All Blacks nominees Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Kieran Read and Codie Taylor, while McMenamin edged Eloise Blackwell, Kendra Cocksedge and Ayesha Leti-l'iga in the Black Ferns' category.

The award wraps up a long season for Savea, who will likely miss most of 2020 due to his need for a knee surgery.

Elsewhere, Tone Ng Shui and Ruby Tui took out the men's and women's player of the year awards respectively while Sevu Reece won Super Rugby player of the year after his breakout season with the Crusaders.