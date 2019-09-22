TODAY |

Ardie Savea, Charmaine McMenamin voted top NZ rugby players by peers

Source:  1 NEWS

Ardie Savea and Charmaine McMenamin have been named the top international New Zealand rugby players in 2019 by their peers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Savea's display earned stellar reviews from coach Steve Hansen and teammate Dane Coles. Source: 1 NEWS

The loose forwards earned the awards after coming out on top of their respective New Zealand Rugby Players Association polls.

Savea beat out fellow All Blacks nominees Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Kieran Read and Codie Taylor, while McMenamin edged Eloise Blackwell, Kendra Cocksedge and Ayesha Leti-l'iga in the Black Ferns' category.

The award wraps up a long season for Savea, who will likely miss most of 2020 due to his need for a knee surgery.

Elsewhere, Tone Ng Shui and Ruby Tui took out the men's and women's player of the year awards respectively while Sevu Reece won Super Rugby player of the year after his breakout season with the Crusaders.

Chase Tiatia won the player's Mitre 10 Cup player of the year award.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:03
Fifteen-year-old beats Olympic equestrian at Auckland showjumping event
2
Anthony Joshua rocks Andy Ruiz with huge right hand as Brit reclaims world titles
3
Steven Adams fires full-court assist NFL quarterback style to send game to overtime
4
Premier League spectator arrested in UK on suspicion of racism at Manchester derby
5
Anthony Joshua wins back world heavyweight titles in Andy Ruiz rematch
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Givealittle page set up by rugby stars like SBW for families affected by Samoa measles epidemic reaches $58,000

Athletes sign up to donate their brains to NZ's new 'brain bank' initiative after they die

All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens get off to stellar start with dominant wins in Dubai
01:43

All Blacks could donate brains to concussion research after new research initiative