Ardie Savea blunt over poor start Super season – 'actions speak louder than words'

Hurricanes and All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea was frank about his poor form to begin the new Super Rugby season, as his side prepare to face the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday.

The Hurricanes loose forward struggled in the opening loss to the Bulls.
Source: 1 NEWS

Savea, 24, looked far from his best in the Hurricanes' opening loss to the Bulls in Pretoria, struggling to impact the game as his side fell to a 21-19 loss to begin their campaign.

However, the 22-Test All Blacks flanker's form did pick up in his side's second match, defeating the Jaguares 34-9 away in Buenos Aires.

Ahead of this weekend's clash with the reigning Super Rugby champions, Savea was open about his sub-par performances.

"I'm pretty disappointed with my own personal performance in the first game," he said.

"I improved in the second, but it's about being a leader and making sure my actions speak louder than words when I'm on that field."

"It's slowly building, but I can be better."

