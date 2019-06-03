TODAY |

Ardie Savea and Sam Cane to start together in All Blacks' side to face Argentina

Electric winger Sevu Reece will start for the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash with Argentina while four more uncapped players are lined up on the bench.

Reece will be on the right wing for his maiden Test in Buenos Aires on Sunday (AEDT), having knocked down the selection door with 15 tries in a high-octane maiden Super Rugby campaign for the champions.

The 22-year-old could be joined on debut by outside back Braydon Ennor, five- eighth Josh Ioane, flanker Luke Jacobson and prop Atu Moli, who are all on a raw-looking reserves bench.

Flanker Sam Cane will captain New Zealand for the third time, handed the armband in the absence of Kieran Read, who is one of eight experienced Crusaders players not taken to Argentina.

Steve Hansen's understrength team was further robbed of experience when midfield back Sonny Bill Williams was ruled out with a hamstring niggle midweek, continuing the 33-year-old's wretched run with injury.

Hansen surprised by omitting star winger Rieko Ioane, before explaining the Test against the Pumas doubled as a World Cup trial.

"When you look at Rieko not playing, it's a reflection of the fact that we already know that he's a very, very good test player," Hansen told journalists.

"We need to find out about Sevu and some of those other selections we've made.

"Whilst you've got to look at the here and now, you've got to take the future into consideration.

"That opportunity has been afforded to us because we haven't selected Crusaders - we are looking to the World Cup but beyond that as well."

Read's absence means in-form flanker Ardie Savea gets just his second Test start at No.8.

Halfback Brad Weber is among the reserves and poised to add to his lone Test cap secured four years ago.

ALL BLACKS: Ben Smith, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Vaea Fifita, Patrick Tuipulotu, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta'avao, Dane Coles, Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Res: Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Nepol Laulala, Jackson Hemopo, Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber, Josh Ioane, Braydon Ennor.

