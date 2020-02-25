Ardie Savea among big names uniting to help make positive change for Pacific rugby

As Super Rugby makes a comeback in New Zealand this weekend some of the big names in the sport have pledged their allegiance to help make a positive change for Pacific rugby.

Semi Radradra. Source: Photosport

All Blacks stars Ardie Savea and Ngani Laumape and former All Black Jerome Kaino are some of the names that have taken to social media to announce they're proud to be board members of the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare (PRPW), an independent not for profit organisation that supports professional and semi-professional players of Pacific Islands heritage to enable their ongoing success both on and off the field.

PRPW chief executive and founder Dan Leo welcomed the new revitalised board and looked forward to the experience and passion these brave men will bring for the good of Pacific Island rugby's future.

Ardie Savea. Source: Photosport

Established in 2016, PRPW's focus has predominantly been on Pacific players in UK and Europe, but Pasifika representation is ever increasing outside of rugby's traditional heartlands.

"There will be similarities, but rugby's growth in places like America and Spain which are the fastest growing markets for Pacific players, on top of challenges like Covid-19 means we are having to adapt quickly," Leo said.

He added the modern demands of the game is changing rapidly and so are the needs of Pacific players.

"It would be naive to think that today's P.I player's concerns and struggles are exactly the same as those myself and other more senior board members had, even four or five years ago," he added.

Adding to the list are former All Blacks Anthony Tuitavake, Seta Tamanivalu, Fiji's Jim Nagusa, Josh Matavesi & Ilikena Bolakoro, USA's Shalom Suniula & Andrew Duratalo, as well as Tonga's Nasi Manu.