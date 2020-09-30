Ardern says she's 'surprised' Aussie hasn't claimed All Blacks as their own during banter with Channel 9 host

An Australian television show host has made a cheeky suggestion to Jacinda Ardern about how the All Blacks can avoid Christmas in Covid-19 managed isolation.

With the possibility the All Blacks will spend Christmas in managed isolation in New Zealand, Karl Stefanovic from Channel 9's Today suggests the All Blacks should stay in Australia, become citizens, then join the Wallabies.

Stefanovic mooted his idea while interviewing Labour leader Jacinda Ardern this morning.

Ardern was quick to tell Stefanovic: “You’ve co-opted so many other things, I’m surprised you haven’t already claimed the All Blacks as your own.”

“Pavlova, Crowded House, the list is long.”

Under New Zealand’s current Covid-19 border restrictions, the All Blacks will need to spend two weeks in a managed isolation facility when they return from to New Zealand from Sydney after their final Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies on December 12.

It means players will spend Christmas Day in lockdown – a situation New Zealand Rugby said they were looking to avoid when organising the draw with SANZAAR.

But despite not signing off on the draw, SANZAAR has confirmed the dates for the Rugby Championship, including the December 12 match.

Ardern earlier this week ruled out any exceptions to the All Blacks’ quarantine arrangements, saying it wouldn’t be fair on others going through the same process.

NZR said they were working on solutions to resolve the issue. But, Ardern said the Government won’t be helping.

"There are others who won't want to be stuck in quarantine over Christmas, but that's just the reality of our process," Ardern told Newstalk ZB on Monday.

"I don't think [the All Blacks] would feel that comfortable with us creating a different regime for them, because it exists for the same reason."

But, there’s hope a trans-Tasman travel bubble may be in place by Christmas.

Ardern said a plan was being worked through, with Australia proposing a new regime of keeping Covid-19 outbreak “hotspots” under control.