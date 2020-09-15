Ardern acknowleges 'bespoke' isolation arrangement for Wallabies ahead of Bledisloe clash

The All Blacks have confirmed they'll host two Bledisloe Cup games in New Zealand next month after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern created a "bespoke arrangement" for the Wallabies to train during isolation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The issue around self-isolation for the Australian team had become a contentious issue between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia, and Ms Ardern told Breakfast this morning she had discussed the issue with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison last night and come to a solution.

"There's been a bit of a discussion about some of those arrangements and I was just wanting to make sure that the arrangement and the deal that we have, we see followed-through on," Ardern said.

"A lot of work is going on on both sides and I think both audiences would appreciate the chance to see those live matches."

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie had said last week that he refused to play a Test match on October 10th, as proposed by New Zealand Rugby, because it didn't allow enough time for his players to prepare.

It prompted reports the Wallabies were trying to have all of the Bledisloe Cup Tests played in Australia or even boycott one of the matches set to be played here.

Ardern said the rules of the Wallabies squad will be modified to allow them to start training together after three days of isolation, while still staying within their team bubble.

"The risk profile for a team coming from Australia is lower, so they'll be able to train after day 3 - full squad after day 6," she said.

"Quarantine should not be an issue - yes they will be in quarantine, but they will be able to train together. What we've got here is a bespoke arrangement."

Ardern said ultimately the decision on the arrangement was made by the Ministry of Health and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.