'Any young Kiwi's dream' – Luke Jacobson describes All Blacks' World Cup squad waiting game

All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson isn't getting too stressed over the prospect of making the 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup, having made his provincial return for Waikato last night.

After making his Test debut against Argentina in Buenos Aires, 22-year old Jacobson was rotated for the All Blacks' clash with South Africa in Wellington, before picking up concussion-like symptoms and missing both legs of the Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia.

Now fit and firing once again, Jacobson stood out in Waikato's 31-26 win over Counties Manukau last night, and will be up against the likes of Vaea Fifita, Liam Squire and Shannon Frizell for a spot in the loose forwards.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after his side's win though, Jacobson says that he's done all he can to turn Steve Hansen's head.

"There's a lot of good sixes and eights, people in my position," he said.

"[Its] really competitive, but I've tried to put my best foot forward. I've been reasonably happy with what I've been able to do. I've just got to wait and see if I get the nod.

"It's been an awesome experience so far. [I've] been learning heaps, [I'm] stoked to get what I've had at the moment, it'd be awesome to get some more, but I'm pretty chuffed with what's happened already."

Since his return from All Blacks duties, Jacobson says that he's had little to no communication from Steve Hansen and his coaching staff - although that is normally a good sign.

"There hasn't been a whole lot of chat with the coaches. I'm pretty in the dark.

"I think the go is [that] if you get a phone call, that's bad news. I'm hoping not for a phone call.

"I don't really know too much, [I've] got to wait until Wednesday for when everybody else finds out."

Having only made his Test debut this year, a World Cup callup would cement a rapid rise for Jacobson, with just 21 Super Rugby games under his belt.

"I don't want to get too carried away with feeling, but I think it's any young Kiwi's dream to go off to a World Cup.

"To wear a black jersey for starters, but to go to a World Cup and defend the title, that'd be right up there.

"I'm not going to look to far ahead, just take it as it comes. If it happens I'll let you know how I feel then."