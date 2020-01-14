TODAY |

Any international coach would 'seriously consider' joining Crusaders, Mark Jones says

New Crusaders assistant Mark Jones says any overseas coach would look at an offer from the Christchurch-based franchise - such is the aura they have around the world.

The former Wales wing was announced as the Crusaders' new defence coach yesterday after assisting Phil Davies with Namibia at last year's World Cup.

Jones told New Zealand media today he was excited to join the three-time defending champions.

"I've been a big fan of the Crusaders over many years, through my playing days right through to my coaching in more recent times," Jones said.

"It's always a place where you've always thought, 'Wow, what a place to go and ply your trade, what a place to go work in and work with great people.' The brand is right across the world."

Jones is the latest overseas coach to join Robertson's management team, having effectively taken over from Ireland great Ronan O'Gara.

The 40-year-old said anyone overseas would field a call from the club.

"Whether you actually realistically think this opportunity will come your way in the coaching world, it's few and far between," he said.

"Any coach in the world would seriously consider taking this role, whether they're current international coaches or young, aspiring coaches."

Jones joked he's "somewhere in the middle" of that scale.

"I see it as a great chance for both parties to learn off each other."

