Anton Lienert-Brown thriving in battle for All Blacks midfield World Cup spots

All Black Anton Lienert-Brown says the competition for midfield spots in this year's World Cup squad is creating a drive - not pressure - to perform.

Lienert-Brown was on hand to unveil the All Blacks' World Cup jersey in Auckland this morning but there's no guarantee he'll get to wear it when it counts.

Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape, Sonny Bill Williams, Jack Goodhue and Lienert-Brown are all fighting for spots in the squad with the odd hopeful punter even throwing in 37-year-old Ma'a Nonu.

But Lienert-Brown says all that competition is healthy headed towards Japan.

"It's been an awesome challenge to be in a position that's so competitive - it keeps you on your toes," Lienert-Brown said.

"You can't let anything slip, you've got to go out and give it your all."

Lienert-Brown wasn't part of the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup win. His debut in the black jersey actually came in the following year against the Wallabies but he's since picked up 33 caps.

"People ask me all the time, 'does it suck being in such a competitive position?' But I think it's awesome.

"It only makes you better as a player and it pushes you to get out of your bed every day and give it your all."

The Chiefs second-five says the constant competition pushes him to give it his all in every match. Source: 1 NEWS
