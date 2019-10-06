TODAY |

Anton Lienert-Brown storms past four Namibian defenders to score superb solo RWC try

All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown showed his super power and pace as he brushed off four Namibian defenders to score a stunning Rugby World Cup try this afternoon.

With the All Blacks struggling in the opening quarter to a 5-3 lead, Lienert-Brown decided to take matters into his own hands when he was given a slick inside ball from Ardie Savea 40m from Namibia's line.

Lienert-Brown then cut through a hole made by two Namibian defenders and raced into the back field where he still had two more defenders to beat.

But the midfielder threw a pair of big fends to shake off the last line of defence before strolling in to score. 

Lienert-Brown also scored in the second half of the contest as the All Blacks piled on the points to claim a 71-9 win in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old was also named man of the match for his efforts.

The All Blacks midfielder put on a fending masterclass on his way to the line. Source: Spark Sport RWC
