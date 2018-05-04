 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Anton Lienert-Brown rested as Chiefs make minor changes to dominant Suva squad for clash with Brumbies

share

Source:

AAP

The Chiefs will field close to the same team who ran rampant in Fiji last week when they host the in-form Brumbies in Hamilton.

Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Liam Messam

Source: Photosport

Coach Colin Cooper has recalled All Blacks hooker Nathan Harris from paternity leave to strengthen his pack for Saturday's Super Rugby match.

However, he has chosen to rest Test outside centre Anton Lienert-Brown, with Sean Wainui shuffling in from the wing and Shaun Stevenson recalled in the No.11 jersey.

Otherwise it's the same starting team who eclipsed the Highlanders 45-22 in Suva, a match highlighted by the Chiefs' extraordinary first-half display.

They scored six unanswered tries to lead 42-0 at the break, prompting journalists to ask bemused assistant coach Neil Barnes what the key was to their explosive start.

"That's a great question. If I could answer that I'd be an All Black coach by now I guess," he said.

Barnes was sceptical about repeating the dose against a 10th-placed Brumbies side coming off three straight wins and still fighting for a play-off berth following a 24-12 upset of the Hurricanes in Canberra.

"You look at the way they played last week, they're a threat to everybody," Barnes said.

"They're a very good forward pack and the backs have got great strike power so we're taking nothing for granted at all."

The Chiefs are third in the New Zealand conference and overall.

They need a win to break a win-loss streak that stretches back over the last nine rounds and to place pressure on the second-placed Hurricanes.

They face the Hurricanes in the final round next week, a match Barnes is confident of having All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick back for.

Chiefs: Solomon Alaimalo, Toni Pulu, Sean Wainui, Charlie Ngatai, Shaun Stevenson, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Liam Messam, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Tyler Ardron, Michael Allardice, Angus Ta'avao, Nathan Harris, Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Res: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Sam Prattley, Jeff Thwaites, Jesse Parete, Lachlan Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Marty McKenzie, Johnny Fa'auli.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:01
1
The women’s sevens squad have held a secret trial to decide who will go to San Francisco.

Black Ferns Sevens pulling out all the stops to ensure season ends on a high at World Cup

01:46
2
Milner-Skudder will start on the wing against the Blues this week.

Ben Lam dropped to the bench, Jordie Barrett back at fullback as Hurricanes revamp backline for derby with Blues

00:23
3
The players were protesting their accomodation and not getting paid.

Tunisia Rugby Union blame Zimbabwe's 'unethical actions' for players sleeping on street

4
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Serena Williams' marital status shines spotlight on quirky Wimbledon tradition

5
Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu returns to determined Blues outfit for Hurricanes clash

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.

02:11
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.

02:18
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.