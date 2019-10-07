TODAY |

'Another string to my bow' – Jordie Barrett pleased with first-five display

Having completed his first Test match as a first-five, All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett is happy with adding yet another feature to his already impressive skillset.

Barrett, 22, started in the number 10 jersey in the All Blacks' 71-9 victory over Namibia, also switching to fullback in the second half, scoring one try and assisting two more, and kicking eight conversions in a clinical all-round display.

Unlikely to feature as a first-choice option at first-five again this tournament due to the presence of established playmakers like older brother Beauden and Richie Mo'unga, the youngest Barrett brother says he's happy to have had a taste of the number 10 jersey.

"I had plenty of fun," Barrett told 1 NEWS.

"It was another challenge for me tonight. Even in the first 30 [minutes] when we were up against it and things weren't going our way, I enjoyed every minute.

One of the more versatile members of Steve Hansen's squad, Barrett has now played nearly every position in the All Blacks' backline, Barrett is hopeful that his ability to frequently change positions continues to see him picked at the World Cup and beyond. 

"It was a big challenge, going from wing to 10.

"Hopefully it adds another string to my bow, and just grows my understanding as a rugby player.

"I loved every minute out there."


Barrett played his first Test in the 10 jersey against Namibia. Source: 1 NEWS
