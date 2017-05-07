 

Another one goes down - Sonny Bill Williams the latest big name injury worry

Blues midfielder Sonny Bill Williams is the latest big name All Black under an injury concern, leaving the field early in his side's 40-33 win over the Waratahs.

The Blues midfielder left the field early in the win over the Waratahs with a concussion concern.
Williams limped from the field just before halftime in the 38th minute, appearing to have taken a knock to the head from one of the Waratahs' players.

He joins the likes of Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino, Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Liam Squire and Nehe Milner-Skudder among those with injury worries ahead of a packed All Blacks schedule.

The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.
The younger Ioane brother was at his scintillating best, slicing and dicing the Waratahs in the Blues' 40-33 win.
