Another blow for Chiefs with Solomon Alaimalo suffering season-ending shoulder injury

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chiefs' already-rough Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign has hit another speed bump with promising outside back Solomon Alaimalo ruled out of the remainder of the competition.

Solomon Alaimalo lies in pain after scoring against the Blues. Source: Photosport

The Waikato franchise confirmed last night the 24-year-old dislocated his shoulder in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Blues - their sixth defeat of the season.

Alaimalo was injured as he dove to score for the Chiefs and was caught up with Blues winger Caleb Clarke, who fell on him awkwardly.

Alaimalo showed serious discomfort after the incident and the Chiefs said in a statement it was season-ending.

The Chiefs' next chance to earn their first win of the season will be against the Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

