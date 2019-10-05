Another All Blacks counselling session? Lienert-Brown, Goodhue trade compliments about skills and 'lush' mullet

There's plenty of positive vibes going around the All Blacks camp after midfielders Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown became the latest to take part in another successful "counselling session" with media.

After Aaron Smith and Ben Smith had reporters laughing during their awkward compliments session last month, Goodhue and Lienert-Brown followed up with their own heartfelt session today, and this time there may be a free dinner on the line.

The session started after Goodhue's answer to a question about playing with different midfielders became more and more about the teammate he'll be lining up with tomorrow night against Namibia.

"With Lienert-Brown, there's an amazing work rate," Goodhue started.

"He's an aggressive player with good footwork - when you know you've got such a talent inside you, you can just focus on your own game."

Lienert-Brown was taken back by the praise, promising Goodhue he'd shout him lunch for the kind words, before Goodhue added he also wanted a coffee.

Assistant coach Ian Foster thought the words were worth even more.

"I'd be saying dinner for that comment."

Later in the press conference, Lienert-Brown was asked what he thought of Goodhue's game but there was only one place he wanted to focus on first.

"First of all, we'll state the obvious - I love the mullet, it's lush," Lienert-Brown said.

"I first played with Jack in the under 20s. That's where our connection first started but from day one I've been very impressed with him - he's a hard worker and he deserves everything he gets through his hard work.

"But he's a very accurate player. Obviously, he's strong and he's sort of that link that does everything right in that moment.

"He's such a great team player. He'll make his tackles, he'll set up tries and he'll bump people off.

"He's had a massive three or four years and it's been great to see him progress into the player he is today."

Foster, stuck square in middle of the wholesome ordeal, was asked who he thinks has to shout dinner after Lienert-Brown's response, but before he could give his verdict, another reporter was already asking a new question.