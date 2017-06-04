Another All Blacks casualty? No, just cramp for limping Beauden Barrett against Force

All Blacks selectors were holding their breath, as star first-five Beauden Barrett limped from the field in the Hurricanes' 34-12 win over the Force, before it was revealed that it was just a bad case of cramp.

Taking a conversion in the final 10 minutes of his side's win, Barrett left the field appearing to be in some discomfort with teammate Brad Shields looking on concerned.

With the All Blacks already in the midst of an injury crisis ahead of the Test series with the British and Irish Lions, with star names such as Ben Smith and Dane Coles a doubt to face the tourists, Barrett's withdrawal from the match left many with their hearts in their mouths.