Angus Ta'avao shines light on how All Blacks pass quarantine time

DJ Brad Weber is among the activities helping the All Blacks pass the time in quarantine in Perth, All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao says.

“It’s not as bad as it could be,” Ta’avao told Seven Sharp in an amusing interview.

The All Blacks are “mated up” in rooms, with Ta’avao sharing with fellow prop Ethan de Groot.

“We’ve also got some awesome blokes with me, we have DJ Janitor, Brad Weber just across the road from me, just across the hallway should I say, from me.

“He’s got the decks going, decks flowing, trackers going, never slowing, always going.

