Angus Ta'avao shines light on how All Blacks pass quarantine time

Source:  1 NEWS

DJ Brad Weber is among the activities helping the All Blacks pass the time in quarantine in Perth, All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao says.

The team is in lockdown in Perth to start off what will be 14 weeks away from home. Source: Seven Sharp

“It’s not as bad as it could be,” Ta’avao told Seven Sharp in an amusing interview. 

The All Blacks are “mated up” in rooms, with Ta’avao sharing with fellow prop Ethan de Groot.

“We’ve also got some awesome blokes with me, we have DJ Janitor, Brad Weber just across the road from me, just across the hallway should I say, from me. 

“He’s got the decks going, decks flowing, trackers going, never slowing, always going.

Rugby
All Blacks
