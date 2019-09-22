Angus Ta'avao reflects on emotional journey to first Rugby World Cup match - 'I was thinking about my family'

Heading out onto the pitch in Yokohama last night, the situation All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao found himself in finally began to dawn on him.

"It was surreal," Ta'avao told 1 NEWS.

"I think it hit me walking out for the anthems. I almost wanted to laugh - it was a crazy feeling walking into my first World Cup and my first match against South Africa.

"I was thinking about my family and all the sacrifices they've made for me to be here. I sort of look up at the lights and look down at my boots after and just try and ground myself."

The eight-Test prop was named in the All Blacks' 31-man squad earlier this month to the surprise of some, beating out All Blacks centurion Owen Franks for a spot in the front row.

But now that he's in Japan, he's ready to return the selectors' faith in him.

"A couple of years ago, I don't think anyone would've thought I'd be in the position I'm in at the moment," he told 1 NEWS.