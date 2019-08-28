TODAY |

Andrew Saville: Owen Franks' omission from All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad a 'bombshell'

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville has labelled the omission of veteran prop Owen Franks from the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad a "bombshell" as part of his analysis of today's announcement.

Steve Hansen and selectors announced the 31-man squad at Eden Park today with Franks missing out on a spot to fellow front rowers Angus Ta'avao and Atu Moli.

"I think we can call it a bombshell," Saville said.

"After 108 Tests for the All Blacks, the veteran Franks will not be going to this World Cup and unless there's an injury - and there's every chance of that happening because as we know in the past injuries do occur quite regularly at World Cups - but unless there's an injury in that front row Franks' All Blacks career is over."

Saville said it was a "bold, bold call by selectors" to leave out "a heck of a lot of experience" at the tournament, noting Franks has more caps alone than all five selected props combined.

Source: 1 NEWS

"They're clearly wanting props which are much more mobile and ball-running and attacking in this new age of All Blacks rugby."

Elsewhere, the big winner was loose forward Luke Jacobson, who Saville said could be classified as "the one bolter" in the squad despite his one Test cap from earlier this year.

"He got in ahead of some more experienced loose forwards.

"Jacobson is highly rated though by this team."

In the backs, Saville said the only big talking point was Ngani Laumape's axing with Ryan Crotty rejoining the squad after overcoming the thumb injury that saw him miss both the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe series.

Source: 1 NEWS
