TODAY |

Analysis: 'Massive calls' by All Blacks for Bledisloe decider - unprecedented or no surprise?

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

The axe Steve Hansen has taken to his All Blacks side in the wake of the disaster in Perth last week has split opinion among commentators.

With the Bledisloe Cup now on the line and the World Cup on the horizon, Hansen has cut veterans Owen Franks, Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane for Saturday's game at Eden Park.

Scotty Stevenson, talking on TVNZ's The Front Row today, said: "I think it's a wonderful opportunity for George Bridge and Sevu Reece to go out there and maybe find a spark that is missing from that All Blacks attack."

For Andrew Saville, however, it was a “massive call” to make such decisions with the Bledisloe in danger.

"To drop three of your dead certs five weeks out from a World Cup, I don't think I've ever seen this before - certainly from Steve Hansen."

Host Kimberlee Downs agreed it was “unprecedented” in the Hansen era.

But Stevenson argued the timing wasn't a countdown to disaster but a lift off and said: “I just don’t find this that surprising.”

He added: "We have been told consistently all year that the World Cup is the big thing - how does that not infect the very players in the team you’re talking about?

"They know it. Ben Smith knows he's got to get through 2019 and in September/October, he's got to be at his best. Rieko Ioane knows it. Owen Franks knows it."

Watch the full discussion on The Front Row above, or on 1 NEWS Facebook and YouTube pages. It is also available as a podcast in all the usual places.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kimberlee Downs is joined by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville to break down a crucial week in the Rugby World Cup buildup. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:17
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
2
The 25-year-old says putting the jersey on for a Bledisloe Cup Test is a childhood dream fulfilled.
‘I’ve always dreamed of this’ – Richie Mo’unga speaks of delight at wearing No 10 jersey for All Blacks
3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
4
There’s no room for sentiment when there are Test matches to win, says Hansen.
Steve Hansen says 100th Test match in charge of All Blacks no different to the others - 'They are all special'
5
The All Blacks captain has been a target following his side's northern tour.
'Kieran Read was on fire' - Former Wallabies flanker sticks up for All Blacks skipper
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)

Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
Beauden Barrett is tackled against the Wallabies.

Last Wallabies captain to win at Eden Park says Aussie selectors should keep winning side for Bledisloe decider
00:27
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.

Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider

01:08
The All Blacks captain has been a target following his side's northern tour.

'Kieran Read was on fire' - Former Wallabies flanker sticks up for All Blacks skipper