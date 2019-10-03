Analysis: All Blacks’ handling errors a result of quick rugby, but best way to win World Cup

The All Blacks' style of running rugby inevitably leads to handling errors, especially in Japan's hot and humid conditions, but is the best way to win the Rugby World Cup in the view of pundits on TVNZ's The Front Row.

Former All Black halfback Ofisa Tonu'u says he agrees with coach Steve Hansen that if the team can replicate their form at the start of the second half of the 63-0 win over Canada last night they will be in a strong position.

Tonu'u says: "The indoor conditions are tough - there were a lot of handling errors last night. The result could have been a little more, but it is just a process."

And 1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville adds: "I think there were 15 handling errors, you're going to get that when they move the ball so much in these conditions.

"The way they're playing, that is going to win them a World Cup, or have the best chance of winning the World Cup."

Tonu'u says: "They're playing quick, lightning quick, ruck ball and they are moving that ball. Offloads seem to be the key on a hard and fast track.

"But the only thing I think they need to do is just adjust their alignment because they play very flat off the ball, so if they just go a little bit deeper and slow their feet down when they come into the contact area.

"Other than that, they just have to get used to that ball, and the offload and that risk - rather than being 50-50 - they have to be a little more mindful of receiving the ball first before executing the next pass."

He believes Brad Weber has played himself into the halfback role with last night's second half performance, believing TJ Perenara didn't play a good enough service role in the first half.

Having a halfback who clears well makes the combination work with Richie Mo'unga at first-five and Beauden Barrett at fullback, Tonu'u says.

Saville agreed, saying Weber, who scored two of the nine tries on the night, seized the opportunity with his service, support and speed being "outstanding" and playing himself into contention for the knockout rounds.

He also praised Mo'unga who he felt looked more comfortable and backed himself more than in the previous match against South Africa.

Tonu'u adds the first -five is beginning to "gel" with the 9 and 10, and 10 and 15, combinations.