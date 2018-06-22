'Always in my ear about not taking the easy route' - All Blacks prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen credits mum

One-Test All Blacks prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen opened up to fans in a meet and greet at Forsyth Barr Stadium this morning about who helped him push through the hard times during his rugby career.

Toomaga-Allen, 27, admitted his mother was never shy to tell him the truth or give him motivational talks when the going got tough.

"Mine was always my mum aye," said Toomaga-Allen.

"She was always in my ear about not taking the easy route, it made my life a bit hard growing up.

"I'm here now and that is thanks to her."

Toomaga-Allen made his debut for the All Blacks in 2013 in Tokyo against Japan.