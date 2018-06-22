 

'Always in my ear about not taking the easy route' - All Blacks prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen credits mum

One-Test All Blacks prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen opened up to fans in a meet and greet at Forsyth Barr Stadium this morning about who helped him push through the hard times during his rugby career.

The Hurricanes front rower said his mother always had sound advice which helped him with his rugby career.
Toomaga-Allen, 27, admitted his mother was never shy to tell him the truth or give him motivational talks when the going got tough.

"Mine was always my mum aye," said Toomaga-Allen.

"She was always in my ear about not taking the easy route, it made my life a bit hard growing up.

"I'm here now and that is thanks to her."

Toomaga-Allen made his debut for the All Blacks in 2013 in Tokyo against Japan.

He was named in the All Blacks squad for their series against France but has not been named to play in the third and final Test in Dunedin tomorrow night.

