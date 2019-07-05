'I always dreamed of playing for the Crusaders' - Ryan Crotty's tribute after end of Super Rugby career

Ryan Crotty has said goodbye and thanked Crusaders fans, having finished his final season for his hometown team.

After 10 years and over 150 games, Crotty is saying goodbye to the Crusadersr, leaving for Japanese side Kubota Spears having helped the side to a third straight Super Rugby title.

Sadly though, Crotty didn't get to say goodbye in the way he would have wanted, missing the 2019 Super Rugby final against the Jaguares with injury.

Taking to Instagram, Crotty thanked those involved in his time with the Crusaders.

"I think it's hard when you care deeply about something, that you've been doing for so long & it comes to an end," Crotty wrote.

"Growing up I always dreamed of playing for the Crusaders, I'm so grateful for all the quality people I've been lucky enough to have been on this journey with."

"The most sincere thank you to everyone who has helped, supported, believed & guided me along these past 11 years!

"I'm excited to see the brothers take this team to another level.. they're a special group."