'I always dreamed of coming back home' - Ngani Laumape dedicates hat-trick to family

All Blacks second-five Ngani Laumape dedicated his hat-trick of tries for the Hurricanes to his family, having shone in his side's 43-13 win over the Brumbies in Palmerston North.

Laumape, 25, stole the show for the Hurricanes last night, crossing over for three tries in front of his home crowd, helping his side bounce back from last week's loss to the Crusaders.

Speaking to media afterwards, the Hurricanes' star spoke about what it meant to perform in front of his friends and family, having been schooled in Palmerston North.

"As a kid I always dreamed of coming back home and for me it's just about when I play in front of my mum and dad and kids, I always put my best foot forward," Laumape said.

"All I want to do in life is just to make my family proud."

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree joined in the plaudits coming Laumape's way, saying:

"Ngani is just so powerful."