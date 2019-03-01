TODAY |

'I always dreamed of coming back home' - Ngani Laumape dedicates hat-trick to family

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Hurricanes

All Blacks second-five Ngani Laumape dedicated his hat-trick of tries for the Hurricanes to his family, having shone in his side's 43-13 win over the Brumbies in Palmerston North.

Laumape, 25, stole the show for the Hurricanes last night, crossing over for three tries in front of his home crowd, helping his side bounce back from last week's loss to the Crusaders.

Speaking to media afterwards, the Hurricanes' star spoke about what it meant to perform in front of his friends and family, having been schooled in Palmerston North.

"As a kid I always dreamed of coming back home and for me it's just about when I play in front of my mum and dad and kids, I always put my best foot forward," Laumape said.

"All I want to do in life is just to make my family proud."

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree joined in the plaudits coming Laumape's way, saying:

"Ngani is just so powerful."

"He's just easing his way back into this season, so it was good to see him get some ball and being his destructive self."

The Hurricanes thumped the Brumbies 43-13 in Palmerston North. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
2
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights
Shaun Johnson shines on Sharks debut, sets up two tries against Knights
3
Goodhue got his team rolling early with his left boot as the Crusaders claimed a 22-12 win in Brisbane.
Cheeky Jack Goodhue cross kick sets up first try, gets Crusaders off to perfect start in gritty win over Reds
4
The 18-year-old completed the Whanganui mile in 3:58.41 to set a new record.
Top Kiwi running prospect Sam Tanner completes sub-four minute mile, beating Nick Willis' old Kiwi record
5
Sunwolves flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi scores against the Chiefs
Sunwolves punish sloppy Chiefs to take first ever away Super Rugby win
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:54
Nichol said the competition isn't in the best interest of international rugby.

Pacific Island players mull call to boycott RWC over planned global league that excludes Fiji, Samoa and Tonga
00:15
Cooper continues to push his case for a Wallabies recall after guiding his new team to a 24-19 win over the Highlanders.

Quade Cooper sets up slick try with no-look pop pass as Rebels stun Highlanders
00:30
The Hurricanes thumped the Brumbies 43-13 in Palmerston North.

Ngani Laumape terrorises Brumbies with bulldozing runs, scores brilliant hat-trick in Hurricanes' crushing win
Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape breaks a tackle to score a try in the Super Rugby match, Hurricanes v Brumbies, Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North, Friday, March 01, 2019. Copyright photo: Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

Ngani Laumape scores hat-trick as Hurricanes crush Brumbies in Palmerston North