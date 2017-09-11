 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Allister Coetzee steps down as South Africa coach

share

Source:

Associated Press

Allister Coetzee resigned as South Africa rugby coach after two wretched years in charge.

Alistair Coetzee noted the gulf in class between New Zealand and the rest of the world.

Source: 1 NEWS

SA Rugby said it reached an agreement with Coetzee "to part ways with immediate effect."

A replacement will be announced by the end the month, expected to be the union's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

"Now is the time the team and me strike out in new directions," Coetzee said in a statement.

The end of his tenure, halfway through his contract, will be welcomed by Springboks fans.

Coetzee, in his first year, oversaw the Springboks' worst season in Test history. The team improved in 2017 but it was marginal.

The Boks won their first five tests, a series against France, and the opening two against Argentina in the Rugby Championship, including the first away win under Coetzee.

But the positive vibes were blown away in Auckland where the team lost to New Zealand 57-0, its worst defeat ever. Coetzee's future was questioned again and they never left him.

After two draws with Australia, the Springboks better showed their potential in Cape Town where they lost the return match with the All Blacks 25-24.

But the positives from that lasted a month, until Ireland squashed them by 38-3 in the Boks' opening match of their European tour. The year finished with defeat to an under-strength Wales.

Coetzee's record was 11 wins, two draws, and 12 losses, some of them historic.

An unprecedented eight of those losses were in 2016, a year after the Springboks finished third at the Rugby World Cup. Their annus horribilis included a first home loss to Ireland, a first loss to Argentina, a record loss to New Zealand, and a first loss to Italy.

But Coetzee was retained a year ago because of failures on the part of SA Rugby, and he was given new assistants. During the year, however, he was without captain Warren Whiteley for most of it, leadership on the field was found wanting, selecting a back three was always in flux, and he admitted to selection mistakes working with the transformation rules.

Last November, former Springboks flanker Erasmus returned to SA Rugby. He'd left in 2016 when he was beaten by Coetzee to the Springboks job, and honed his coaching at Munster.

Coetzee reportedly said he was unwilling to work under Erasmus, calling it an "indignity."

Erasmus said this week the Springboks were good enough to be feared again, and planning was well underway to beat England in a three-test home series in June.

And asked if he was willing to coach the Springboks, he said he would do what was best for South Africa.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Oklahoma City almost pulled off a miraculous comeback win but fell short, going down 127-124.

Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

00:21
2
The Highlanders thumped the Waratahs 55-29 in their preseason match in Queenstown.

Slick Highlanders put it through the hands, score excellent team try against poor Waratahs

3
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

4
Kane Williamson. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps turn to inside Aussie knowledge ahead of T20 tri-series match against hosts

5
Julian Savea of the Hurricanes eludes George Bridge of the Crusaders and off for a try during his side's preseason Super Rugby match Crusaders V Hurricanes, Rugby Park, Greymouth, New Zealand, 2nd Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes down defending champs Crusaders in pre-season clash

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 