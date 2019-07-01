Allegations that Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga spat at woman during South Africa tour couldn't be 'substantiated', NZR finds

A New Zealand Rugby (NZR) investigation has found that allegations of inappropriate behaviour against All Black Richie Mo’unga while on tour with the Crusaders in South Africa in May could not be "substantiated".

While on tour in South Africa with the Super Rugby side in May, Mo'unga was alleged to have spat beer at a woman and her friends in a bar before inappropriately touching her.

NZR Head of Rugby Nigel Cass said in a statement that Mo’unga acknowledged he had been drinking on the night and had responded poorly when the woman had approached him with the allegation.

"With regard to Richie Mo’unga, the NZR investigation found that the allegations also could not be substantiated. Given the seriousness of these allegations, and the potential consequences, we needed to be confident that what was alleged, actually took place, and we weren’t," said Cass

NZR accepted that Mo’unga’s behaviour was out of character.

