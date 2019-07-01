TODAY |

Allegations that Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga spat at woman during South Africa tour couldn't be 'substantiated', NZR finds

A New Zealand Rugby (NZR) investigation has found that allegations of inappropriate behaviour against All Black Richie Mo’unga  while on tour with the Crusaders in South Africa in May could not be "substantiated".

While on tour in South Africa with the Super Rugby side in May, Mo'unga was alleged to have spat beer at a woman and her friends in a bar before inappropriately touching her.

NZR Head of Rugby Nigel Cass said in a statement that Mo’unga acknowledged he had been drinking on the night and had responded poorly when the woman had approached him with the allegation.

"With regard to Richie Mo’unga, the NZR investigation found that the allegations also could not be substantiated. Given the seriousness of these allegations, and the potential consequences, we needed to be confident that what was alleged, actually took place, and we weren’t," said Cass

NZR accepted that Mo’unga’s behaviour was out of character.

George Bridge of the Crusaders scores against the Hurricanes
George Bridge of the Crusaders scores against the Hurricanes Source: Photosport

The NZR investigation into allegations that Crusaders player George Bridge made homophobic comments to a person on the same tour were "not upheld".

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Hurricanes. 2019 Investec Super Rugby Semi Final. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 29 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
Richie Mo'unga. Source: Photosport
